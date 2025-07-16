HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
100 displaced Manipuri people stopped from returning homes

Wed, 16 July 2025
13:12
Displaced Manipuris have been staying in camps for two years now
Security forces on Wednesday stopped nearly 100 internally displaced people in Manipur from returning to their villages in Dolaithabi in Imphal East district, police said. 

As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, they were stopped from going back to their native places, a senior officer said. 

The IDPs, who were staying in a relief camp near Sajiwa in Imphal East district, moved towards Doilaithabi to return to their native villages, he said. "They were stopped near Pukhao Tezpur, around 2.5 km from Dolaithabi, to prevent any untoward incident," the police officer said.

Dolaithabi lies in a "sensitive fringe zone" and had witnessed several attacks from neighbouring hill areas of Kangpokpi district when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The police also said that adequate security measures have been put in place, and one company of CRPF women personnel has also been deployed. 

The district administration and senior police officers are presently engaging in dialogue with local leaders to find an amicable solution to the issue. The situation remains peaceful and is under control, the officer said.

