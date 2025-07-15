Yemen postpones execution of Indian nurse

13:59





Earlier today, last-minute efforts to halt the scheduled execution of the nurse in Yemen, scheduled for tomorrow were underway, under the leadership of a Sufi scholar there, at the behest of influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.





Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017. It has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, the sources said.





In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023. The 38-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

Execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, postponed by Yemeni authorities, reports PTI.