The visit will also mark the launch of Dream Icons, DreamSetGo's signature IP that brings the world's greatest sporting legends face-to-face with Indian fans through bespoke, immersive experiences.

DreamSetGo announced the launch of Dream Icons. As part of this initiative, DreamSetGo will host Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medallist and the fastest man in history, on his first-ever multi-city tour to India this September.