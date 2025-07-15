Tata Steel Breaks Ground In Wales

12:59





This milestone -- for Tata Steel and British steelmaking --was marked by a groundbreaking event on Monday where Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Steel and the Tata group, was joined by government ministers.





He was flanked by Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran and Tata Steel UK CEO Rajesh Nair as they officially broke the ground with spades. This marked the official start of construction for the UK's largest low-carbon steelmaking facility -- a shift from traditional blast furnaces.





This is part of a pound 1.25 billion transformation programme supported by a pound 500 million investment from the UK government.





The new EAF -- having a capacity of 3 million tonnes (mt) -- is set to be commissioned at the end of 2027. It is expected to reduce Port Talbot's carbon emissions by around 90 per cent.The transition secures 5,000 jobs across Tata Steel UK even as the closure of heavy-end assets is said to be impacting close to 2,500 jobs.





Speaking at the event, Chandrasekaran said, 'Frankly, I have to say that this site has gone through several ups and downs,' adding that the transformation was a 'historic moment.' 'I am so glad that when we proposed this project and finally the UK government approved our proposal and all the unions, the local management -- everyone came together to embark on this journey. Since then, we have been moving along according to the original plan,' he added





-- Ishita Ayan Dutt, Business Standard

