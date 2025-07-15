Shubhanshu's parents at his school to watch splashdown

Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft's de-orbit burn to re-enter Earth's atmosphere has been completed.

The family's home in Triveni Nagar area of the capital is decked up with celebratory lights and posters of "Shux", his nickname, hung outside the house.





His mother, Asha Shukla, and sister Suchi Shukla are busy receiving congratulatory phone calls on Shubhanshu's space journey.





Speaking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, Shubhanshu's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "Today is a very joyous day for us. We are praying to God for his safe landing. It is a matter of great happiness that he is returning after successfully completing his mission."





"It is a moment of immense pride for us and for the country that he has completed such a significant mission," he added, expressing the family's deep sense of honour and fulfilment.



