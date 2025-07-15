HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shubhanshu's parents at his school to watch splashdown

Tue, 15 July 2025
14:33
Upon reaching Shubhanshu Shukla's school to watch the splashdown, his father Shambhu Dayal Shukla says, "We have reached to watch the landing of our son. We are very excited that his mission is complete." Mother Asha Shukla says, "The landing will take place shortly. We are very excited."

Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft's de-orbit burn to re-enter Earth's atmosphere has been completed. 

The family's home in Triveni Nagar area of the capital is decked up with celebratory lights and posters of "Shux", his nickname, hung outside the house.

His mother, Asha Shukla, and sister Suchi Shukla are busy receiving congratulatory phone calls on Shubhanshu's space journey.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, Shubhanshu's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "Today is a very joyous day for us. We are praying to God for his safe landing. It is a matter of great happiness that he is returning after successfully completing his mission." 

"It is a moment of immense pride for us and for the country that he has completed such a significant mission," he added, expressing the family's deep sense of honour and fulfilment.

"Once the landing is safely done, we will celebrate here with our family, relatives, and well-wishers," he said.

LIVE! Splashdown! Welcome to Earth, Shubhanshu!

