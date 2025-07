16:52

Shubhanshu's sister, Shuchi Mishra, says, "I am so happy that PM Modi congratulated him. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla deserves all the praise...We are very relaxed and happy as he has returned to earth safely."





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 crew assisted out of the Dragon Spacecraft onto the recovery vehicle, after their return to earth from the International Space Station 18 days later.