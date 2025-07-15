HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Raj will decide on alliance with Uddhav at appropriate time'

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
23:14
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday told his party colleagues that he will decide on forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena-UBT at an appropriate time, a party functionary said.
  
The MNS is holding a three-day conclave at Igatpuri in Nashik district from July 14 to 16.

"Raj Thackeray told party workers today that he will take a call on the alliance at an appropriate time," the functionary said.

Although Sena-UBT chief and Raj's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that he wants a tie-up ahead of civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere, the MNS chief is yet to announce his intentions.

On July 5, the two cousins came together on a political stage after several years to celebrate the BJP-led Maharashtra government's rollback of two controversial orders that had introduced Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. 

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said they as well as workers of the two parties were hopeful about an alliance. "The remarks of both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are positive," Raut said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka govt proposes to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200
LIVE! K'taka govt proposes to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200

Islam has...: Grand Mufti who helped defer Nimisha's execution
Islam has...: Grand Mufti who helped defer Nimisha's execution

The Grand Mufti said that in Islam, there is a law which allows the victim's family to pardon the murderer.

Aadhaar biometric update for 7+ kids must to avoid deactivation
Aadhaar biometric update for 7+ kids must to avoid deactivation

Children who obtained Aadhaar when they were below the age of five need to mandatorily update their biometrics after crossing age of seven, else they will have to face risk of deactivation of their unique ID, according to an official...

Maha: Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws baby out
Maha: Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws baby out

The driver of the sleeper bus -- which has compartments with upper and lower berths -- noticed that something was thrown out of the window. When he enquired about it, Shaikh told him that his wife had vomited as she felt nauseating due...

Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka

According to police, the student alleged that one of the lecturers befriended her under the pretext of sharing academic notes and began chatting with her frequently.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD