HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha student who set herself ablaze is cremated

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
10:36
Cong workers protest outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Cong workers protest outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar
The body of the college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor reached her village in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday. 

The student died at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night after battling for life for about 60 hours. Her body was sent to the village after postmortem examination at the hospital, officials said.

Thousands of people thronged the crematorium ground to attend her cremation. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, district officials and others walked to the crematorium ground from the house of the student. The student's body was cremated in the presence of her family and other villagers. 

Local people demanded stringent action against the culprits responsible for the death of the student. A local villager said the deceased student was active during natural calamities, particularly floods. 

"She used to help the administration to shift women to safe places during floods," said a villager of Basta area which is a flood-prone block in Balasore district. "We do not believe that she will commit suicide. She was mentally strong and brilliant student. She was my student. She was forced to commit suicide by setting herself on fire for being denied justice," said a teacher at the crematorium ground.

The deceased student's grandfather said that the government "failed" to give her justice for which she ended her life. She had approached all from MLA to Union minister, said another villager. 

The 20-year-old second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore had accused the Head of Education Department, Samira Kumar Sahu of sexually harassing her. She set herself on fire on Saturday on the college campus over alleged inaction against the professor and suffered 95 per cent burns. The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First look: Tesla's Model Y
LIVE! First look: Tesla's Model Y

Case against UP teacher for song over Kanwar Yatra
Case against UP teacher for song over Kanwar Yatra

Police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have booked a school teacher after a video surfaced online of him singing a song that references the Kanwar Yatra. The teacher is accused of making statements containing false information and alarming...

India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan
India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan

India has to fill in all the critical gaps in missiles, ammunition, sensors and stockpile in the fastest possible manner, focusing on the critical instruments that worked this time, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Jaishankar 'conveys Modi's greetings' to Xi in Beijing
Jaishankar 'conveys Modi's greetings' to Xi in Beijing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping and apprised him of recent developments in India-China bilateral ties during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Beijing.

Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?

'Whenever India bowls, Reiffel feels it's not out. Whenever India bats, he feels it's out.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD