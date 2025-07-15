HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Naxalites kill 2 teachers in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being police informers

Tue, 15 July 2025
21:04
Two men working as 'shiksha doot' or temporary visiting teachers in government schools were allegedly killed by Naxalites at separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being police informers, officials said on Tuesday.
  
Both the murders took place in the interior part of the district located under Farsegarh police station area during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, following which security personnel were sent there, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, one of the victims, Vinod Made (28) -- a resident of Pillur village in Farsegarh area -- taught in Kodapadgu village school, while Suresh Metta (29), who resided in Tekameta village, was posted in the local school, he said.

Since the incident site is located in the interior parts of the Indravati National Park area, the bodies of the duo have not been recovered so far and efforts are currently underway in that direction, he said.

Prima facie, the duo was killed on the suspicion of acting as police informers, he said.

With this incident, around 25 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, so far this year.

On June 21, two villagers were killed by Naxalites in Pamed police station area of Bijapur.

On June 17, three villagers, including a 13-year-old boy, were brutally strangled to death by Maoists using a rope in their native village Peddakorma Bijapur. Two of these three deceased were relatives of senior Maoist cadre Dinesh Modiyam who had surrendered before police in March this year. -- PTI

