Kerala nurse' family relieved over postponement of her execution

Tue, 15 July 2025
18:08
Yemeni authorities postponing the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya has brought relief to the family of the death row prisoner, with her husband expressing satisfaction over  the collective effort made by government and other organisations.

"The execution has been postponed. That is good news. We are happy and relieved. I am sure efforts will continue to avert her execution and bring her back safely," her husband, Tomy Thomas, told PTI.

He thanked everyone who worked hard to support the cause.

Thomas said they have a daughter studying in class XIII, and that the child has been kept away from these developments.

The execution was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
Priya, who hails from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, was found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017. 

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.
 
The 38-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis. -- PTI  

