BSE receives bomb threat from 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan'

11:29





The email came from an ID named "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan" and said four RDX bombs would go off at 3 PM. A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS. Further investigation into the case is underway. -- ANI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat via email, claiming that explosives had been planted in the building, according to Mumbai Police. Police and the bomb squad quickly reached the spot, but no suspicious items were found.