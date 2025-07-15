HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE receives bomb threat from 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan'

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
11:29
image
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat via email, claiming that explosives had been planted in the building, according to Mumbai Police. Police and the bomb squad quickly reached the spot, but no suspicious items were found. 

The email came from an ID named "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan" and said four RDX bombs would go off at 3 PM. A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS. Further investigation into the case is underway. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yemen nurse execution: Grand Mufti of India to intervene
LIVE! Yemen nurse execution: Grand Mufti of India to intervene

Case against UP teacher for song over Kanwar Yatra
Case against UP teacher for song over Kanwar Yatra

Police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have booked a school teacher after a video surfaced online of him singing a song that references the Kanwar Yatra. The teacher is accused of making statements containing false information and alarming...

India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan
India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan

India has to fill in all the critical gaps in missiles, ammunition, sensors and stockpile in the fastest possible manner, focusing on the critical instruments that worked this time, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Jaishankar 'conveys Modi's greetings' to Xi in Beijing
Jaishankar 'conveys Modi's greetings' to Xi in Beijing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping and apprised him of recent developments in India-China bilateral ties during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Beijing.

How British Airways Treated Chess Star!
How British Airways Treated Chess Star!

Arjun Erigaisi had to face involuntary downgrade from business class, rude staff and above all baggage loss.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD