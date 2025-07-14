Thane school that checked girls for menstruation set to reopen

19:48

Classes in a school in Thane district's Shahapur, which was in the news for checking girl students to find out who among them was menstruating, is set to resume on Tuesday, officials said.



On July 8, girl students were checked by a female staffer after blood stains were found in the school's toilet. Protests by outraged parents and the backlash on social media resulted in police registering a case the next day, leading to the arrest of the principal and several others.



The school was shut since July 9, as per officials.



"A meeting was held today after parents said the education of students must not suffer due to this incident. It was attended by trustees, police, education department officials, elected representatives, besides parents. Parents of 400 of the 600-odd students in the school attended the meeting," Shahapur tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule told PTI.



Following the management's announcement that a new principal had been appointed and hiring of new staff would take place within a month, it was decided to resume classes from Tuesday, he said.



The management agreed to hold meetings between the PTA and trustees every three months, along with setting up of a complaint box, he added.



"It was decided to resume classes from Tuesday. The taluka level officials of the education department will monitor its functioning. Parents must send their children without any hesitation or reservations," Thane Zilla Parishad Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe told PTI.



After the incident, police had a registered a case against eight persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. -- PTI