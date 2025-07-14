HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Telangana plant explosion: Toll rises to 45

Mon, 14 July 2025
17:54
The toll in the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Sangareddy district rose to 45 on Monday after the death of a person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said.

The person who was injured in the June 30 explosion succumbed in the hospital while undergoing treatment, taking the toll to 45, District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Eleven people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he said.

Eight people are still missing after the explosion at the plant in Pashamylaram, he added.   -- PTI

