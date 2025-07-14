HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Student who attempted self immolation suffering from 95% burns

Mon, 14 July 2025
13:20
The brother said doctors were treating her but her organs were damaged
The victim student who attempted self-immolation in Odisha's Balasore district is suffering from 95 per cent burn, according to her father. The student self-immolated allegedly in protest against sexual harassment by a Professor of her college, sparking widespread outrage. 

Following this, the student was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. "She has 95% burns. Doctors have said they are trying their best and are also in touch with AIIMS Delhi. CM sir also came here yesterday (Sunday). She had complained, but the principal did not pay heed to it," said the father, speaking to ANI. 

He further added, "They had 2-4 complaints against the accused professor, the College authorities asked me to wait for the internal committee report. My demand is that the culprit should be given the harshest punishment. There should be counselling in all the colleges of Odisha, and strict steps should be taken so that such an incident does not happen again." -- ANI

