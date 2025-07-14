Student who attempted self immolation suffering from 95% burns

13:20

The brother said doctors were treating her but her organs were damaged





Following this, the student was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. "She has 95% burns. Doctors have said they are trying their best and are also in touch with AIIMS Delhi. CM sir also came here yesterday (Sunday). She had complained, but the principal did not pay heed to it," said the father, speaking to ANI.





He further added, "They had 2-4 complaints against the accused professor, the College authorities asked me to wait for the internal committee report. My demand is that the culprit should be given the harshest punishment. There should be counselling in all the colleges of Odisha, and strict steps should be taken so that such an incident does not happen again." -- ANI

