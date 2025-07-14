HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS

Mon, 14 July 2025
14:41
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members are scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14 at 4:30 pm. Their arrival is scheduled for July 15 at 3:00 pm.

The crew was slated to embark on a return journey on July 10. However, the crew will not return to Earth according to the original schedule, extending their stay on the International Space Station by at least four days, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. 

The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module. The crew include Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, veteran NASA astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu.

