Prayed for Shubhanshu's safe return: Family ahead of undocking

Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla told ANI that they offered prayers to Lord Shiva to ensure that he lands safely back on earth.





"We are very excited and are ready to welcome him. The undocking will take place today. It is a matter of great fortune for us that his mission is complete. We went to the temple in the morning and also offered prayers at home... We prayed to Bholenath to bless us and to ensure that he lands safely on the Earth," he said.





Expressing pride over his son's achievement, Sambhu Dayal Shukla said that they are lucky that such a son was born in their house "We are very proud... We never thought that our son would reach such heights... We feel that we are lucky that such a son was born in our house and we are known by his name," Shukla said.





The crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS on July 14 at around 4:35 PM IST, with splashdown expected in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at approximately 3 pm IST on Tuesday, July 15.





On Sunday, a farewell was held for the crew members at the International Space Station, where Shubhanshu Shukla delivered a stirring speech, in which he quoted iconic words of Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma: "Aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai" (Today's India is still more splendid than the entire world). He made the remarks as the crew members delivered their farewell speeches in both English and their native languages. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, "Aaj ka Bharat space se mahatvakaanshi dikhta hai, aaj ka bharat space se nidar dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat confident dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat garv se poorn dikhta hai aur inhi sab kaarano ki vajah se aaj mai fir se keh sakta hoon ki aaj ka bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai" (Today's India looks ambitious from space. Today's India looks fearless, confident, and full of pride).





Group Captain Shubhanshu expressed his gratitude to the people, ISRO, NASA, international partners, Axiom Space, and SpaceX for making this journey possible. He highlighted the incredible experience of working with professionals from around the world and the mission's far-reaching impact.





The Ax-4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu. -- ANI

As IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his crew from Axiom-4 mission, is set to undock from International Space Station (ISS), his family in Lucknow is eagerly waiting to welcome him with a grand welcome.