Omar Abdullah scales graveyard gates to offer tributes to martyrs

14:32





The dramatic scene unfolded a day after Abdullah and several leaders of the National Conference and opposition parties were put under house arrest to prevent them from going to the graveyard to mark Martyrs' Day.





National Conference president Farooq Abdullah took an autorickshaw from the Khanyar crossing to the martyrs memorial while Minister for Education Sakina Ittoo surprised everyone by riding pillion on a scooty to the memorial.





Security forces had sealed the roads leading to the martyrs graveyard from both Khanyar and Nowhatta sides in downtown Srinagar. As soon as Omar Abdullah's cavalcade reached Khanyar in the old city, he got off his vehicle and walked more than a kilometre to reach the graveyard only to find the gates locked by the authorities.





The chief minister then climbed over the main gate and entered the graveyard premises to offer 'fateha'. His security men and several other National Conference leaders also climbed over before the gate was finally thrown open. Lashing out at Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard, Omar Abdullah told reporters, "It is sad that on the instructions of the people who claim that their responsibility is the security and law and order, we were not allowed to offer 'fateha' here. We were kept in house arrest (on Sunday).





"See their brazenness, they tried to stop us today as well. They also tried to manhandle us. Police sometimes forget the law. Why was I stopped today, when the restriction was for yesterday?" added the furious chief minister.





"For all purposes, this is a free country," he went on to say. "But they think of us as their slaves. We are not. We are servants, but of the people. I don't understand why they destroy the law while in uniform," he said. -- PTI

A defiant Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to pay tributes to the 22 people killed by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931.