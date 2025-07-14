HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Omar Abdullah scales graveyard gates to offer tributes to martyrs

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
14:32
image
A defiant Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to pay tributes to the 22 people killed by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931. 

The dramatic scene unfolded a day after Abdullah and several leaders of the National Conference and opposition parties were put under house arrest to prevent them from going to the graveyard to mark Martyrs' Day. 

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah took an autorickshaw from the Khanyar crossing to the martyrs memorial while Minister for Education Sakina Ittoo surprised everyone by riding pillion on a scooty to the memorial. 

Security forces had sealed the roads leading to the martyrs graveyard from both Khanyar and Nowhatta sides in downtown Srinagar. As soon as Omar Abdullah's cavalcade reached Khanyar in the old city, he got off his vehicle and walked more than a kilometre to reach the graveyard only to find the gates locked by the authorities. 

The chief minister then climbed over the main gate and entered the graveyard premises to offer 'fateha'. His security men and several other National Conference leaders also climbed over before the gate was finally thrown open. Lashing out at Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard, Omar Abdullah told reporters, "It is sad that on the instructions of the people who claim that their responsibility is the security and law and order, we were not allowed to offer 'fateha' here. We were kept in house arrest (on Sunday). 

"See their brazenness, they tried to stop us today as well. They also tried to manhandle us. Police sometimes forget the law. Why was I stopped today, when the restriction was for yesterday?" added the furious chief minister.

"For all purposes, this is a free country," he went on to say. "But they think of us as their slaves. We are not. We are servants, but of the people. I don't understand why they destroy the law while in uniform," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS
LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS

Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen
Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen

The Indian government is making every possible effort to save an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for murder, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops
Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops

Abdullah lambasted the Lieutenant Governor and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard.

AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle
AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle

Pilots typically operate the fuel control switches during two key phases: At engine start-up on the ground and during engine shutdown after landing.

Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'
Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the Muslim owners displayed their identities. The incident follows a similar event and past controversies regarding religious identification of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD