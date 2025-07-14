HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New attendance system for Lok Sabha MPs in upcoming Parl session

Mon, 14 July 2025
19:36
Lok Sabha is set to introduce a new attendance system for its members from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament that will require them to punch in their presence at the seat allotted to them instead of doing so in the lobby.  

Official sources said it will help save time as lobbies are at times crowded with MPs. There have been instances when some MPs mark their presence and leave without participating in the proceedings of the House, they added.

Speaker Om Brila is keen to introduce the new practice, the sources said, and added that the attendance register at the lobby will continue for some time, allowing MPs time to familiarise themselves with the electronic system to mark their presence.

Birla had last year given the members the option to mark their attendance in the House using a digital pen on an electronic tablet in the lobby as part of efforts to make Parliament paperless.

Ministers and the Leader of Opposition, it may be noted, are not required to sign in their attendance.

The members are required to mark their attendance to receive their daily allowances during Parliament sessions. The frequency of an MP's presence in the House during sessions is, at times, part of public debate as well.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21.   -- PTI

