Flipkart Offers $50 Million Stock Buyback To Employees

Mon, 14 July 2025
09:57
Flipkart is allowing employees to cash out stock options worth millions of dollars. This is a liquidity event that highlights the e-commerce giant's confidence amid intensifying competition with Amazon and quick-commerce rivals.

The Walmart-owned company will let all active employees sell up to 5 per cent of stock options vested over the past three years at $174.32 per share, with payments due in August. 

This was revealed by an internal memo from CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard.

The employee stock options (ESOP) buyback is valued at $50 million, with about 7,000 employees expected to benefit from the liquidity programme.

The firm is currently valued at about $36 billion. It has a total of about 22,000 employees.

Flipkart, based and operating in India, has shared its intention to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India.

It is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) expected within the next 12 to 15 months, with a valuation target of $60 billion to $70 billion, according to sources.

The programme allows employees hired by July 5 to sell options vested between July 6, 2022, and July 5, 2025, according to the memo.'Looking ahead, we remain committed to acknowledging your contributions. And, if we achieve key goals committed to the Board by the end of the year, we will unlock another 5 per cent ESOP liquidity early next year,' said Krishnamurthy in the letter.

Krishnamurthy added, 'This isn't just about numbers -- it's about pushing ourselves to go the extra mile, innovate boldly and deliver exceptional value to our customers.'

-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

