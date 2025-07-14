Delhi CM warns against disturbing Kanwar Yatra

19:03

The Kanwar Yatra got into high gear on the first Monday of the Hindu month of Shravan with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewing preparations and Delhi's Rekha Gupta saying her government would ensure secure passage for the Shiv devotees.





Reports also came in of an eatery allegedly being vandalised in Muzaffarnagar by a group of kanwariyas. CM Adityanath directed officials to maintain surveillance in sensitive areas, asserting that any attempt to disturb the yatra must be met with strict action.





Maintaining that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, he instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, and toilets.





To enhance communication and spiritual ambience, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister directed the use of public address systems along the route and the continuous broadcast of Shiv bhajans to keep devotees connected.





He also suggested organising floral showers from helicopters at key locations to welcome kanwars.





Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said no nuisance will be tolerated during Kanwar Yatra, days after glass shards were found scattered along a stretch of the yatra route in Shahdara.





Speaking at an event, Gupta warned against creating any obstacle in the yatra and said that her government is committed to providing facilities to kanwariyas.





"There were glass shards found scattered on a Kanwar Yatra stretch for around 400 metres. No nuisance will be tolerated. If any security hurdle or obstacle is created in Kanwar Yatra, the person will have to answer the government. The government will ensure a fully secure and comfortable Kanwar Yatra for Shiv bhakts (devotees). We will give full facilities and welcome kanwariyas," she said on the sidelines of an event. -- PTI