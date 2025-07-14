HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Carmakers Offer Discounts From Rs 70,000 To Rs 2 Lakh

Mon, 14 July 2025
15:05
As India's auto industry moves through the first half of the calendar year, a clear divergence has emerged in the way discounts are being offered. While passenger vehicles (PVs) are being sold at steep discounts to clear last year's inventory, two-wheeler (2W) manufacturers are taking a more restrained approach thanks to healthy retail demand and 'manageable' inventory levels.

Carmakers Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault, Jeep, and Nissan have discounts ranging from 70,000 to 2 lakh for various electric vehicles and SUVs; Hyundai has slashed the price of the Ioniq 5, a premium electric SUV, by 4 lakh, while Mahindra is offering up to 4.1 lakh off on models of XUV700 and Scorpio N.

"The current inventory is around 50-55 days, which is considered high. Dealers incur a 2 per cent holding cost if vehicles sit unsold for two months, which forces them to clear stock with deep discounts," said C S Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.

However, 2W firms are not under inventory pressure. Bajaj Auto is offering celebration-linked incentives of up to 9,111 on its Pulsar motorbike range and 5,000 off on Freedom 125.Yamaha is offering a 10,000 benefit along with a 10-year warranty on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, while Kawasaki is offering pre-facelift Ninja 300 models with discounts up to 84,000.

-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

