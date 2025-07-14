HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

Mon, 14 July 2025
19:28
Image only for representation. Photo: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
A Bird Group's cargo vehicle hit the wing of a stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Monday, causing some damage to the right winglet, according to sources.

However, there was no impact to passengers or the employees in the incident, which took place early morning on Monday after the airline's flight QP-1736 arrived here from Bangalore and the baggage and cargo were being offloaded, they said.

The driver of the cargo truck apparently misjudged the height of the Boeing 737-Max aircraft's wing, leading to the vehicle clipping with the aircraft's wing, according to sources.

"A third party ground handler, while operating a cargo truck, came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection," Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline also said that it is investigating the incident with the third party ground handler.

Delhi-based Bird Group's company, Bird Worldwide Flight Services carries out the ground handling functions for Akasa Air.   -- PTI

