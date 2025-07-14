HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal minister rushed to hospital after falling sick during cabinet meeting

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
23:21
image
West Bengal fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital after he suddenly fell ill during a cabinet meeting, an official said.

Roy Chowdhury complained of dizziness during the meeting, following which doctors were immediately called to attend to him, he said.

"Doctors found that the minister experienced a sudden spike in blood pressure. As a precautionary measure, he was promptly taken to the SSKM Hospital for further evaluation and treatment," the official said.

Doctors at the hospital conducted a thorough medical check-up, he said.

"His condition is stable at present," a senior doctor at the SSKM Hospital said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Protests after female student stabbed inside UP college
LIVE! Protests after female student stabbed inside UP college

4-day trade talks between India and US to start today
4-day trade talks between India and US to start today

An Indian commerce ministry team has reached Washington for another round of talks from Monday on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), an official said.Chief negotiator of India and special secretary in the Department of...

PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's

Images from Day 5 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's on Monday.

'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'
'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'

'In multi-pilot operations, no critical switch can be moved without the other pilot's consent.'

PIX: How England Pulled Off A Thriller At Lord's!
PIX: How England Pulled Off A Thriller At Lord's!

England stayed calm under intense pressure to beat India by 22 runs on a final day of simmering tension and drama in the third Test at Lord's on Monday and move 2-1 up in the series.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD