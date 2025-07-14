Bengal minister rushed to hospital after falling sick during cabinet meeting

23:21





Roy Chowdhury complained of dizziness during the meeting, following which doctors were immediately called to attend to him, he said.





"Doctors found that the minister experienced a sudden spike in blood pressure. As a precautionary measure, he was promptly taken to the SSKM Hospital for further evaluation and treatment," the official said.





Doctors at the hospital conducted a thorough medical check-up, he said.





"His condition is stable at present," a senior doctor at the SSKM Hospital said. -- PTI

