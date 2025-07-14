Bengal minister rushed to hospital after falling sick during cabinet meeting

West Bengal fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital after he suddenly fell ill during a cabinet meeting, an official said.
Roy Chowdhury complained of dizziness during the meeting, following which doctors were immediately called to attend to him, he said.
"Doctors found that the minister experienced a sudden spike in blood pressure. As a precautionary measure, he was promptly taken to the SSKM Hospital for further evaluation and treatment," the official said.
Doctors at the hospital conducted a thorough medical check-up, he said.
"His condition is stable at present," a senior doctor at the SSKM Hospital said. -- PTI