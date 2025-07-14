HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam man bathes in milk to celebrate divorce

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
15:00
image
A man in Assam's Nalbari district bathed himself in milk to mark his "freedom", recording the video of this unique celebration. Manik Ali was celebrating the divorce with his wife, who had a history of eloping following extra-marital affairs. 

Ali can be heard saying, "I am free from today" in the video, which has gone viral on social media. A resident of Boroliapara, Ali claimed that his wife had eloped twice and he had convinced her to return both times for the sake of their minor daughter. But unable to continue living in uncertainty, the couple had taken legal recourse for divorce, which was granted a couple of days ago. 

As Ali received the news of his official divorce, he decided to mark the occasion in this unique manner. He gathered 40 litres of milk in four buckets and bathed himself with it, proclaiming repeatedly, "I am free from today". The video made its way into social media, drawing much interest and amusement from the viewers. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS
LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS

Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen
Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen

The Indian government is making every possible effort to save an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for murder, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops
Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops

Abdullah lambasted the Lieutenant Governor and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard.

AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle
AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle

Pilots typically operate the fuel control switches during two key phases: At engine start-up on the ground and during engine shutdown after landing.

Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'
Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the Muslim owners displayed their identities. The incident follows a similar event and past controversies regarding religious identification of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD