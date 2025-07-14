Assam man bathes in milk to celebrate divorce

15:00





Ali can be heard saying, "I am free from today" in the video, which has gone viral on social media. A resident of Boroliapara, Ali claimed that his wife had eloped twice and he had convinced her to return both times for the sake of their minor daughter. But unable to continue living in uncertainty, the couple had taken legal recourse for divorce, which was granted a couple of days ago.





As Ali received the news of his official divorce, he decided to mark the occasion in this unique manner. He gathered 40 litres of milk in four buckets and bathed himself with it, proclaiming repeatedly, "I am free from today". The video made its way into social media, drawing much interest and amusement from the viewers. PTI

