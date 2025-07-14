Andhra liquor prices cut: Tipplers save Rs 116 cr monthly

22:46

File image





During a review meeting with officials, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed them to ensure transparency in the liquor policy, maintain affordable prices, and protect public health.





He also stressed the need to prevent the sale of fake or substandard liquor brands, according to an official release on Monday.





Naidu directed officials to allow only national and international quality brands into the state, and to prohibit the sale of non-duty paid, illicit, or harmful liquor.





Officials informed the CM that the new liquor policy has boosted state revenue, brought back trade lost during the previous YSRCP regime, eliminated fake brands, and contributed to improved public health by helping prevent addiction among economically weaker families.





Liquor prices have decreased for the first time by Rs 10 to Rs 100 per bottle, resulting in overall consumer savings of nearly Rs 116 crore per month, keeping prices of 30 brands in Andhra Pradesh lower than those in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu the release said, quoting officials.





Previously, the unbranded liquor held a 68 percent market share, has now been overtaken by reputed domestic and international brands, reducing the sale of low-quality alcohol and protecting consumers in the southern state, the officials told the CM.





Naidu ordered banning belt shops (unlicensed liquor outlets), enforcing digital payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tracking, Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring, introducing permit rooms and allowing microbreweries in tourist areas to prevent misuse and boost tourism. -- PTI

