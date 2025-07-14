HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Andhra liquor prices cut: Tipplers save Rs 116 cr monthly

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
22:46
File image
File image
Liquor consumers in Andhra Pradesh are collectively saving nearly Rs 116 crore per month, following a reduction in alcohol prices from Rs 10 to Rs 100 per bottle, the first such cut in the state.   

During a review meeting with officials, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed them to ensure transparency in the liquor policy, maintain affordable prices, and protect public health. 

He also stressed the need to prevent the sale of fake or substandard liquor brands, according to an official release on Monday. 

Naidu directed officials to allow only national and international quality brands into the state, and to prohibit the sale of non-duty paid, illicit, or harmful liquor. 

Officials informed the CM that the new liquor policy has boosted state revenue, brought back trade lost during the previous YSRCP regime, eliminated fake brands, and contributed to improved public health by helping prevent addiction among economically weaker families.     

Liquor prices have decreased for the first time by Rs 10 to Rs 100 per bottle, resulting in overall consumer savings of nearly Rs 116 crore per month, keeping prices of 30 brands in Andhra Pradesh lower than those in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu the release said, quoting officials.     

Previously, the unbranded liquor held a 68 percent market share, has now been overtaken by reputed domestic and international brands, reducing the sale of low-quality alcohol and protecting consumers in the southern state, the officials told the CM.         

Naidu ordered banning belt shops (unlicensed liquor outlets), enforcing digital payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tracking, Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring, introducing permit rooms and allowing microbreweries in tourist areas to prevent misuse and boost tourism. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian team in Washington; trade talks to begin Monday
LIVE! Indian team in Washington; trade talks to begin Monday

PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's

Images from Day 5 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's on Monday.

84% Bihar voters verified for draft roll, 12% pending: EC
84% Bihar voters verified for draft roll, 12% pending: EC

The Election Commission of India is conducting a special intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, with over 6.60 crore electors expected to be included in the draft roll.

ED quizzes Robert Vadra for 5 hrs in Sanjay Bhandari case
ED quizzes Robert Vadra for 5 hrs in Sanjay Bhandari case

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Sanjay Bhandari money laundering case.

'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'
'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'

'...from the recovered part of the throttle quadrant -- the control panel that manages engine power -- it is hard to say at this stage if the locking mechanism was damaged in any way.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD