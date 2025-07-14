HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

35 students of social welfare school in Telangana fall ill in suspected food poisoning

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
20:37
File image
File image
About 35 students of a state-run social welfare residential school for ST girls in Nalgonda district of Telangana complained of vomiting and other symptoms due to suspected food poisoning, a government official said on Monday. 

They were treated at a hospital and all of them except five were discharged. 

The health condition of the five girls was being monitored, but it was not serious, he said. 

The girls were served fried 'alasandalu' (black-eyed peas) and chicken on Sunday evening and 'pulihora' (tamarind rice) for breakfast on Monday. 

The 'alasandalu' should have been boiled instead of being fried, he said. 

A medical camp was set up in the school to treat students if any of them develop any health issues, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd TEST Updates: India stare at defeat
3rd TEST Updates: India stare at defeat

LIVE! 83% Bihar voters to be in draft electoral roll: EC
LIVE! 83% Bihar voters to be in draft electoral roll: EC

PIX: England move closer to victory at Lord's
PIX: England move closer to victory at Lord's

Images from Day 5 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's on Monday.

'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'
'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'

'In multi-pilot operations, no critical switch can be moved without the other pilot's consent.'

Inspect fuel switch locking of Boeing 787, 737: DGCA
Inspect fuel switch locking of Boeing 787, 737: DGCA

The DGCA has asked airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 planes after a preliminary probe report into the Air India crash found that the switches were cut off before the accident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD