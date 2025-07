10:43

Veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao/ANI Photo





He was 83.





Kota Srinivasa Rao, known for his versatile performances, appeared in over 750 films across multiple languages during his illustrious career.





He made his film debut with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978.





Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolence over the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao. -- PTI

