      
UP: 5 held for thrashing Dalit teen, hurling casteist abuses

Sun, 13 July 2025
12:17
Five people allegedly beat up a Dalit teenager in a village here and made casteist remarks against him, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the five people from Badhai Kala village in Muzaffarnagar district for beating up Gullu, 19, when he was going to buy goods from a shop on Saturday, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by him, he was on his way to a shop when Azad, Ankur, Nitin, Deepak and Saurabh started abusing him.

When he opposed them, they thrashed him and hurled casteist remarks at him.

They were booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Charthawal SHO Jasvir Singh on Sunday told reporters.   -- PTI

