Two co-accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case get bail

17:13

A local court in Shillong has granted bail to Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, two co-accused in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in May this year.



Tomar is the owner of the flat in Indore where Sonam had stayed after fleeing Meghalaya and Balbir was the security guard at the property.



The Judicial Magistrate First Class on Friday granted bail to Tomar and Ahirwar as they had cooperated fully with investigations. They were charged under bailable offences, their lawyer said.



They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.



Raja Raghuvanshi a businessman from Indore went missing on May 23 while on a honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.



Raja had married Sonam on May 11. Sonam and Raj Kushwaha were accused of plotting and hiring three hitmen -- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi -- to murder Raja Raghuvanshi.



Sonam, Raj Kushwaha and three arrested hitmen are now in judicial custody. -- PTI