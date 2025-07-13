HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tensions flare in Jaipur as two groups clash; 7 detained

Sun, 13 July 2025
14:52
Tensions prevailed in Jaipur's Ramganj area when two groups clashed following a minor altercation, a police official said on Sunday.

Seven people from both the groups have been detained and are being interrogated, he said.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night in the Paharganj locality, with reports of stone-pelting. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. No one was seriously injured in the incident, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Rashi Dogra said, "On Saturday night, the control room received information about an altercation between two groups in Paharganj. After this, stone-pelting was reported. The contingent deployed near Ramganj police station reached the spot within five minutes. There was some chaos, but the situation is now under control." 

Ramganj Station House Officer Subhash Yadav said the situation remained peaceful on Sunday morning.

"Police teams are continuously patrolling, and all activities are under surveillance. Seven people have been detained and are being questioned. People have been urged to maintain peace and not to pay heed to rumours," Yadav said.

He added that people should refrain from rumours being spread on social media. -- PTI

