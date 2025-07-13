HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Teen flees home after mother prepares okra dish

Sun, 13 July 2025
A 17-year-old boy ran away from his Nagpur home after arguing with his mother for preparing a dish with okra, a police official said on Sunday.

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) managed to trace him to Delhi and brought him back home, the Kotwali police station official added.

"As per his family, the teen, who had just cleared his Class XII exams and was preparing for college admissions, disliked okra and would often pick up quarrels with his mother is she included it in various dishes. On the night of July 10, after one such argument with his 49-year-old mother, he left home in anger," the official said.

"He walked out at 11pm that day and boarded a train for Delhi. Finding him missing through the night, the family approached police, following which a missing person complaint was registered. A team under inspector Lalita Todase spoke to his friends in Delhi and managed to trace him there," the official said.

The teen was flown back to Nagpur and reunited with his family after police personnel counselled him for his act, the official added.   -- PTI

