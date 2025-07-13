HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shringla, Nikam among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

Sun, 13 July 2025
Share:
09:56
Special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case Ujjwal Nikam/File image
Special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case Ujjwal Nikam/File image
Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.  

In a notification issued late Saturday night , the Union home ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to the Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members:- Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain," the notification said. 

The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields. -- PTI

Read more about an unusual BJP leader from Kerala and special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case Ujjwal Nikam 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man held for making remarks against Modi, Adityanath
LIVE! Man held for making remarks against Modi, Adityanath

Children among over 100 killed in Israel's Gaza attack
Children among over 100 killed in Israel's Gaza attack

More than 100 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and dozens of others injured since dawn on Saturday as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

'AI can't cause such negligence': Cabin crew's mother
'AI can't cause such negligence': Cabin crew's mother

Pramila Patil, mother of crew member Maithili Patil, who died in the ill-fated Air India plane crash on June 12, reacted to the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and said Air India can't cause such negligence.

Immature to jump...: Aviation min on AI crash report
Immature to jump...: Aviation min on AI crash report

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol addressed the preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash, urging caution and emphasizing the need for further investigation.

Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...
Lord's Test heading for a draw? Not everyone agrees...

Dinesh Karthik and ex-England pace bowling stalwart Stuart Broad weighed in on the fate of the third Test at Lord's, with all possible results still on the cards.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD