Shringla, Nikam among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

09:56

Special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case Ujjwal Nikam/File image





In a notification issued late Saturday night , the Union home ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.





"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to the Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members:- Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain," the notification said.





The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields. -- PTI









Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.