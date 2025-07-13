HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave quits legal profession

Sun, 13 July 2025
Share:
16:35
image
Former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave has decided to quit the profession after practising law for more than four decades.

"After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated 70th wonderful birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law," Dave said in a WhatsApp message.

Dave was born on October 27, 1954. In 1978, he began his legal practice in Gujarat, and later moved to Delhi in the mid-80s to become a top lawyer in the Supreme Court.

He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Dave's father, Justice Arvind Dave, was a judge at the Gujarat high court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: England 3 down; Crawley departs
3rd Test Updates: England 3 down; Crawley departs

LIVE! ULFA claims drone attacks on its camps by army
LIVE! ULFA claims drone attacks on its camps by army

EC activates field machinery for pan-India voter review
EC activates field machinery for pan-India voter review

The Election Commission of India is preparing for a nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following a Supreme Court ruling. This move aims to update voter lists and address concerns about illegal migrants.

ICPA defends AI171 pilots, slams suicide speculation
ICPA defends AI171 pilots, slams suicide speculation

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) defends the crew of the crashed AI 171 flight, rejecting insinuations of pilot suicide and calling for a fair investigation.

'Too premature to blame pilots based on AAIB report'
'Too premature to blame pilots based on AAIB report'

It will be too premature to draw conclusions on the role of pilots from the preliminary investigation report into the fatal crash of Air India plane last month and the final report will mention about the most probable cause for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD