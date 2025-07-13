Senior advocate Dushyant Dave quits legal profession

16:35

Former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave has decided to quit the profession after practising law for more than four decades.





"After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated 70th wonderful birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law," Dave said in a WhatsApp message.





Dave was born on October 27, 1954. In 1978, he began his legal practice in Gujarat, and later moved to Delhi in the mid-80s to become a top lawyer in the Supreme Court.





He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998.





Dave's father, Justice Arvind Dave, was a judge at the Gujarat high court. -- PTI