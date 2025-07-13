HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Sena-UBT workers attack auto driver over Marathi remarks

Sun, 13 July 2025
11:14
A video showing an auto-rickshaw driver being beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena-UBT workers in Maharashtra's Palghar district for 'anti-Marathi' remarks has gone viral on social media, further fuelling controversy over the language issue in the state. 

The police on Sunday said they have seen the video but not received any formal complaint in the matter so far, hence no case has been registered as of now. 

A local functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT claimed the auto-rickshaw driver was taught a befitting lesson and asserted that anyone insulting the Marathi language and the state will be given a reply in the "true Shiv Sena style". 

The auto-rickshaw driver, a migrant residing in Virar area of Palghar, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons. 

Its clip had also earlier surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions online and from local political groups. 

In the new video of the confrontation which took place on Saturday, the auto-rickshaw driver is seen being slapped allegedly by a group of Shiv Sena-UBT workers, including women, on a busy road near Virar railway station. 

He is then made to publicly apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier, as well as to the state for "insulting" it and its linguistic and cultural heritage. 

Shiv Sena-UBT Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, later justified the action. 

"If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent," Jadhav told reporters. 

"The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended," he added. -- PTI

