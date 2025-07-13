HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Report damage to roads, bridges: Gujarat govt

Sun, 13 July 2025
22:50
The Gujarat government has urged citizens to come forward and report potholes on roads and damage to bridges through its 'Guj-MARG' mobile application for quick action, officials said on Sunday.

Through the app, the public can directly submit infrastructure complaints to the state's Roads and Buildings Department, they said.

More than 10,000 citizens have registered on the app so far, the government said in a release.

Over the past six months, 3,632 complaints were registered through the app. Of these complaints, 3,620, or 99.66 per cent, have been resolved, it said. 

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has issued clear directives to the R&B Department to ensure that all such damaged roads are promptly repaired, with strict instructions to complete the work at the earliest," it said. 

Consequently, these works are currently being carried out across the state on a priority basis, the release said.

"Through this app, citizens can notify officials about potholes, damaged bridges, and similar concerns, enabling swift action. The primary objective of the application is to provide a user-friendly platform for people in Gujarat to directly contact the department regarding such matters," said the release. 

Citizens can also upload photographs with their complaints and track the status of their submissions. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store, it added.

The appeal to citizens comes days after several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar River after a segment of a 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed on July 9.

The death toll has risen to 20, while the search for a missing person continues.  -- PTI

