HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak drama group stages Ramayana using AI enhancements

Sun, 13 July 2025
Share:
19:22
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A Pakistani drama group is making waves by staging an adaptation of the Ramayana, a powerful legend of good versus evil deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province.

Drama group 'Mauj', staging the 'Ramayana' at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, has won appreciation for their efforts to bring the epic to life by using AI enhancements.

Director Yoheshwar Karera said he never felt that staging the 'Ramayana' would lead to people disliking him or facing any threats.

"To me, bringing the Ramayana to life on stage is a visual treat and shows the Pakistani society is more tolerant than it is often given credit for," he said.

Karera said the drama had been well received, with many critics appreciating the efforts put into the production and the actors' performance.

Art and film critic Omair Alavi said he was impressed by the sincerity in the storytelling, and the dynamic lighting, live music, colourful costumes, and evocative designs all added to the grandeur of the show.

"The narrative is top class as the Ramayana is a story that resonates with millions around the world."

Producer Rana Kazmi, who plays the part of Sita, said she was intrigued by the idea of bringing the ancient tale as a living, breathing experience for audiences.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: England 175-6 at Tea on Day 4
3rd Test Updates: England 175-6 at Tea on Day 4

LIVE! Pak drama group stages Ramayana using AI
LIVE! Pak drama group stages Ramayana using AI

Meet the team probing the Air India crash
Meet the team probing the Air India crash

A five-member team, headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, is probing the fatal crash of the Air India aircraft last month in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report...

ULFA claims missile attack on camps at Myanmar border
ULFA claims missile attack on camps at Myanmar border

The proscribed ULFA(I) claimed drone and missile attacks on its camps along the Myanmar border by the Indian Army, resulting in casualties. The Indian Army has not confirmed the incident. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied...

Brahmos was instrumental in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath
Brahmos was instrumental in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Brahmos missile proved instrumental in Operation Sindoor and since then, more than a dozen countries have expressed interest in it.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD