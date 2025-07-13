HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Muslim man held for posing as Hindu to marry girl in UP

Sun, 13 July 2025
09:13
A Muslim man, who allegedly married a Hindu girl at a temple in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh by posing as a Hindu, has been arrested, the police on Saturday said.

Additional superintendent of police, East, Shailendra Lal, said that action was initiated in this case on the intervention of Mangala Prasad, the chief priest of Belha Mai temple.

The chief priest got suspicious after seeing the man and the girl getting married, and informed the police, he added.

The police said that the chief priest in his complaint told the police that he asked the name of the couple when some doubt arose.

The girl revealed her name as Shalini Prajapati, a resident of Prayagraj's Malaka, and the man said that his name was Rajiv, a resident of Malaka, Prayagraj, the police said.

When the police asked the man for his Aadhaar card, he revealed his name as Matloob Alam, a resident of Chandapur police station area in Prayagraj district.

When the girl was asked, she said that he was marrying her in the temple with the intention of forcibly converting her religion, the police said.

The man was allegedly pressurising the woman to convert her religion by trapping her in his web of love, they said.

As soon as the matter came to light, the members of Hindu organisations reached the spot and began creating ruckus. -- PTI 

