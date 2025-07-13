HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
MDMA worth Rs 10 cr recovered near India-Nepal border in U'khand; woman held

Sun, 13 July 2025
08:47
File image
The Uttarakhand police on Saturday arrested a woman near the India-Nepal border in the Banbasa area of Champawat district and recovered 5.688 kg of MDMA drug, valued over Rs 10.23 crore in the international market, officials said. 

The accused has been identified as Isha (22) of Banbasa. 

Champawat superintendent of police Ajay Ganpati stated that they were patrolling in the Sharda Canal area near the border after receiving information regarding the matter. 

The police officer said in the morning, the patrolling team noticed Isha running with a black-coloured backpack. 

When they stopped her and checked her bag, the contraband was recovered in two packets, Ganpati said. 

The SP further said that the woman was arrested, and a case was registered against her under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. 

The accused woman told the police during interrogation that this drug was brought to her by her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli, from Pithoragarh in June 2025. 

The woman said that fearing police's ongoing anti-drug drive, she was going towards the canal to throw away the drug, Ganpati said. 

A search for Rahul Kumar and Kohli is underway. -- PTI

