Man held for making remarks against Modi, Adityanath

Sun, 13 July 2025
09:20
Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly making   objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video and circulating it on social media, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Irshad Khan (26), a resident of Rasulpur Aurangabad.

Bhavanpur station house officer Kuldeep Singh said that on July 10, a man named Mainpal Chauhan filed a complaint at the Bhavanpur police station, alleging that Irshad Khan had used offensive language against the prime minister and chief minister in a video that had surfaced on social media. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

"The accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the SHO. -- PTI

