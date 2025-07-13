Man held for making remarks against Modi, Adityanath

09:20





The accused has been identified as Irshad Khan (26), a resident of Rasulpur Aurangabad.





Bhavanpur station house officer Kuldeep Singh said that on July 10, a man named Mainpal Chauhan filed a complaint at the Bhavanpur police station, alleging that Irshad Khan had used offensive language against the prime minister and chief minister in a video that had surfaced on social media. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.





"The accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the SHO. -- PTI

