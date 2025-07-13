Kerala Guv backs 'guru puja' amid row

20:53

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday strongly defended the practice of 'guru puja' observed by a section of people, saying that 'offering flowers at the feet of teachers is part of Indian culture'.





His remarks came a day after the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front government strongly criticised the recent performance of 'pada puja' (foot washing ritual) in two Central Board of Secondary Education schools in the state.





Arlekar questioned the criticism directed at the ritual and asked, "I don't understand which culture these people come from."





The state government sought an explanation from the management of these schools.





State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday expressed shock over reports that students were made to wash the feet of retired teachers.





He termed the act 'condemnable' and 'against democratic values'.





Speaking at a programme organised by Balagokulam, a right-wing outfit, in Balaramapuram, the Governor said, "Guru puja is part of our culture, where we offer flowers at the feet of our gurus... But some people have objected to it. I don't understand which culture they belong to."





Highlighting the importance of 'honouring teachers', Arlekar said gurus are 'great souls' and 'deserve respect'.





"If we forget our culture, we forget ourselves; we'll be nowhere in this world," he claimed.





However, the Governor's remarks continued to invite sharp criticism from the ruling CPI-M and Opposition Congress which accused him of trying to implement Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh agenda in the state and taking it back to the dark age.





All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said that the Governor's decision to justify the act of making schoolchildren wash the feet of teachers is a 'shame' for Kerala.





While talking to reporters in Palakkad, he alleged that the feet of a Bharatiya Janata Party district secretary was also washed by children in one such incidents.





"Arlekar is trying to take Kerala back to the dark ages. Perhaps the Governor does not know the history of this land that has witnessed a renaissance," he said.





Accusing the Governor of trying to teach Kerala the upper-caste fascist culture, Venugopal said he should understand the greatness of his position.





The Governor's action of trying to lead a progressive state backward is condemnable, he added.





State Education Minister V Sivankutty also continued to question the Governor's justification and said the act was not part of Kerala's culture.





Describing the feet-washing ritual as a despicable act, he accused Arlekar of implementing the RSS agenda in the state. While talking to reporters here, the minister also said though the state government has limitations in intervening in the affairs of such CBSE schools, there would be action accordingly after a report is submitted by the officials concerned about the recent incidents.





CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan strongly criticised the ritual, calling it part of an alleged 'RSS agenda to erode Kerala's secular and democratic fabric'.





"No one is against respecting or honouring teachers," he said, adding, "But this ritual, which was abandoned centuries ago, is rooted in feudal culture and aims to revive chaturvarnya, the ancient caste system."





He further alleged that such practices 'aim to instil a slave mentality in the younger generation, especially in RSS-controlled schools.'





Media reports said 'pada puja' ceremonies were held in two CBSE schools under the Bharatheeya Vidyanikethan management in Kasaragod and Mavelikkara on Guru Purnima Day, observed last Thursday.





Minister Sivankutty said the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) had been directed to seek explanations from the schools.





"Practices that promote a slave mentality are unacceptable under any circumstances. Education must instill knowledge and self-awareness," he stated.





He added that the Department of General Education has the authority to act against schools under any syllabus that violates the Right to Education Act and related regulations.





The ruling CPI-M's student wing, Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the Opposition Congress's student outfit, Kerala Students' Union (KSU), also condemned the ritual and demanded action against the school managements. -- PTI