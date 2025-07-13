HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four-year-old boy dies after car hits him, mother at charging station in Kerala

Sun, 13 July 2025
11:08
A four-year-old boy was killed when a car hit him while his mother was holding him close at a roadside EV charging station in Kerala's hilly Vagamon region on Friday afternoon. 

The child, from Nemom near Thiruvananthapuram, was on a short holiday with his parents when the accident occurred, the police said. 

His father, an Indian Air Force officer, had driven the family from their home in Pala in Kottayam district to Vagamon. 

They had stopped to charge their car at a station near Vazhikkadavu Junction. 

While the car was being charged, Arya Mohan, the child's mother, stepped out and sat on a chair in a quiet corner of the station. 

She was sitting, holding her son close, when an approaching car crashed into them. 

Both mother and child were rushed to a private hospital in Pala, the police said. 

The child could not be saved. 

Arya, 30, is being treated for serious injuries, according to hospital sources. -- PTI

