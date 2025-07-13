HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Five militants arrested in Manipur

Sun, 13 July 2025
Forces carry out a search operation in Manipur/File image
Security forces arrested five militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, the police said on Sunday. 

Two active cadres of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were apprehended from Laikhong in Imphal East district on Saturday, while a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (TAIBANGANBA) was arrested from Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on Friday, they said. 

Security personnel also nabbed an active cadre of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party from his residence at Kongpal in Imphal East on Saturday, and a member of the People's Liberation Army from Wangjing Bazar in Thoubal district, a police officer said. 

Further investigation is underway, he added. -- PTI

