BJP Leader Killed In Patna

10:21





Two motorcycle borne assailants shot him four times and fled.





His family rushed him to AIIMS Patna but doctors declared him brought dead.Kewat, a resident of Sheikhpura village under the Pipra police station in Punpun, was the former BJP kisan morcha president of Punpun.





According to the police, Kewat was shot when he was about to return home after supervising irrigation of his farm land.This latest murder in Patna is another instance of rising crime in Bihar.





Last week prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near the gate of his building in the heart of Patna.





On Friday mini mart owner Vikram Jha was shot dead in Ram Krishna Nagar in Patna.





On Saturday evening some men opened fire at the Kankarbagh park in a posh locality in Patna that created panic.





On Thursday sand trader Ramakant Yadav was shot dead near his house under the Ranitalab police station in Patna.





On Saturday property dealer Wasim Anwar was shot dead in Sitamarhi district and a 22-year-old youth was beaten to death in Arwal district.





-- M I Khan in Patna

