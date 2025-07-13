HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 Amarnath yatris injured after 3 buses collide in Kulgam

Sun, 13 July 2025
Three buses part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided on Sunday on their way to a base camp in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 10 pilgrims, officials said.

The injured pilgrims were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Officials said the condition of all injured was stated to be stable.

The three buses were damaged in the road accident.

Other pilgrims from the affected buses were moved to reserve buses and the convoy went ahead with the onward journey, they added.  -- PTI

