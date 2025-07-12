X slashes subscription fees in India by up to 48%

09:58





The social media firm has slashed premium account subscription fee for mobile app by about 48 per cent to Rs 470 from Rs 900 it charged earlier on a monthly basis.





The subscribers of premium and premium-plus service at X get a checkmark next to their name or id.





Similarly, X has reduced premium subscription fee by about 34 percent for web accounts to Rs 427 from Rs 650 charged earlier.





The charges for premium subscription on mobile apps are higher at Rs 470 due to additional fees charged by app stores.





The company has slashed monthly subscription for basic subscribers on their handle by 30 per cent to Rs 170 from Rs 243.75 earlier.





The basic account holder gets featured to enable them to edit posts, write longer posts, background video playback and they can download videos. -- PTI

