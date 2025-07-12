HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why did you cut off?: Last chat of AI pilots before crash

Sat, 12 July 2025
12:24
A month after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed at least 270 people, a preliminary report showed the engines' fuel switches shifted from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' within seconds of each other after take-off. 

The 15-page report was published early Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), revealed the chats between two pilots before the horrific crash. 

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the preliminary report on the Air India crash said.

At the time the aircraft took off, the co-pilot was flying the plane, while the captain was monitoring. 

The aircraft took off at 08:08:39 UTC (13:38:39 IST) and at about 08:09:05 UTC (13:39:05 IST) one of the pilots transmitted 'MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY'. 
 
"The ATCO (Air Traffic Controller) enquired about the call sign.  ATCO did not get any response but observed the aircraft crashing outside the airport boundary and activated the emergency response," the report said. 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

