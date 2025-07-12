HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Siraj opens up on emotional tribute to Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota

Sat, 12 July 2025
Share:
14:07
image
India pacer Mohamemd Siraj has said he felt really emotional on hearing the news about Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota's death in a car accident, and his gesture after taking the wicket of Jaime Smith on day 2 of the third Test against England here was a tribute to the Portuguese forward.
   
After dismissing Smith, Siraj indicated the number '20' -- Jota's jersey number at Liverpool -- with his fingers. He then raised both hands skywards as a mark of respect for the footballer, who along with his brother Andre Silva died in a mishap in the Zamora region of Spain on July 3 while returning to Liverpool for a pre-season training.
 
Siraj, said he wanted to pay his respect in the last Test itself, which India won by 336 runs to level the series.
 
"We got to know during the last match (in Birmingham) that Diogo Jota has died in an accident," Siraj said in a video posted by BCCI.
 
"Because I am a Portugal fan, and because CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo) plays for that team, I felt emotional. I wanted to do it (pay my tribute) in the last match itself."
 
"I had spoken with Kuldeep (Yadav) that I want to make a gesture for Diogo Jota. Today (Friday) I have got a wicket so I made the gesture," he added.
 
Expressing his thoughts on the unpredictability of life, the pacer philosophically said, no one knows what will happen the next moment.
 
"Life is very unpredictable yaar, apan kis ke liye lad rahe, kis ke liye kar rahe par kal ka hi pata nahi hai, life ka kuch bharosa nahi hai. (Life is very unpredictable, dear friend. Who are we fighting for, who are we doing it for but we don't know what will happen tomorrow. There is nothing certain in life).
 
"I was shocked on how such a thing can happen, that too in a car accident. (Since) I got a wicket, so I thought as a gesture to Diogo Jota, Jersey No. 20, and this was the reason behind it," Siraj added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Can't draw conclusions: Minister on AI crash report
LIVE! Can't draw conclusions: Minister on AI crash report

AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?

The preliminary report on the Air India plane accident highlights potential confusion among pilots regarding fuel switches, which regulate fuel flow to the engines. The report suggests the switches were cut off and then switched on again...

Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB

A preliminary investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad reveals that both fuel switches were cut off before the crash, followed by pilot confusion. The report also indicates that fuel samples were satisfactory and no...

What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

Woman allegedly raped inside IIM Calcutta boys' hostel
Woman allegedly raped inside IIM Calcutta boys' hostel

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD