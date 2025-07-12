HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIVE! AI crash victims' kin still anxious to travel on same route
Can't draw...: Minister on Air India crash report
Union minister Murlidhar Mohol addressed the preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash, urging caution and emphasizing the need for further investigation.

3rd Test Updates: Rahul, Pant take India past 200
AI plane crash: How does fuel switch of Boeing 787 work?
The preliminary report on the Air India plane accident highlights potential confusion among pilots regarding fuel switches, which regulate fuel flow to the engines. The report suggests the switches were cut off and then switched on again...

8-year-old female cheetah dies of injuries in Kuno
Out of 26 cheetahs in KNP, 16 are in the wild and are performing very well. They have adapted well to the habitat, have learned to live with co-predators, and are regularly hunting, Sharma added.

