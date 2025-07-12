HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russian woman with expired visa found living in Gokarna cave with kids

Sat, 12 July 2025
15:54
A spiritually inclined Russian woman and her two young children were rescued from a remote cave nestled in the serene yet treacherous Ramatirtha hills of Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada district, a police officer said on Saturday. 

Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Nina Kutina alias Mohi, who had journeyed from Russia to India on a business visa and found her way to the sacred coastal town of Gokarna via Goa, drawn deeply by the Hinduism and Indian spiritual traditions.

Her children, Preya (6) and Ama (4), had accompanied her into the heart of the forest, where they had been living in complete seclusion for nearly two weeks.

The small family had made a humble home inside a natural cave surrounded by dense woods and steep slopes.

There, Mohi kept a Rudra idol and spent her days in 'Puja' and meditation, seeking spiritual peace amidst nature. Her only companions were her two little children.

It was during a routine patrol on Friday, following a recent landslide that Circle Police Inspector Sridhar and his team spotted clothes hanging outside the cave.

Curious and cautious, the officers made their way through the thick shrubs of Ramatirtha Hill and found Mohi and her two children in the cave.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana, speaking to PTI on Saturday, said, "Our patrolling team spotted saree and other clothes being hung for drying outside the cave in Ramatirtha Hill. When they went there, they spotted Mohi along with her children Preya and Ama." 

He added, "It was quite surprising how she and her children survived in the woods and what they ate. Thankfully, nothing untoward happened to her or the children during their time in the forest."
 
According to him, the woman may have reached the cave from Goa.
It was also found that her visa had expired in 2017. How long she has been living in India remains unclear, he added. -- PTI

