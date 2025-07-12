Raigad police recover fishing buoy of Pakistani boat

00:31

The buoy was found near the Korlai fort during a search operation, said an official.





The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday night had informed the police that Pakistani boat "Muqadar Boya 99" with number MMSI-463800411 was spotted near the Korlai fort.





It later turned out that the boat was in Karachi, but its buoy with a transponder had got detached last year and drifted into the Indian waters.





The potential security scare had sent agencies into a tizzy as 10 terrorists from Pakistan had sailed in a boat to reach Mumbai in November 2008 before launching the 26/11 terror attack, killing 166 people. -- PTI

